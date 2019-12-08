Carrie Underwood’s Cool, Snowy Workout Wear Has Fans Gushing Over Her Style

Carrie Underwood’s fun workout in the snow had fans cheering for the beloved singer. The country music superstar delighted her fans Friday when she shared a photo collage from a CALIA by Carrie Underwood event held in Aspen, Colorado. The photos included shots of Underwood wearing some outfits from the collection and posing in the snow, as well as doing some workout poses.

“Aspen was the perfect place to host our [CALIA by Carrie] event yesterday! [snow emoji and snowman emoji],” Underwood wrote in the caption of the stunning collection alongside hashtags, “Stay the Path” and “winter wonderland.”

Fans were enamored by the photos and took to the comments section to shower the singer with compliments, along with delighting themselves with the stunning winter landscapes.

“Looks so dreamy!” one user commented.

“Prettiest workout clothes / oh so comfy! You look so beautiful what a stunning place to have it too!” Another fan commented.

“I love you so much I love your shirt it is very pretty,” a third user commented.

“Yay! [praised hands emoji] Looks like the best time at the prettiest winter paradise! [snowflake emoji],” another fan commented.

“You are so beautiful! [red heart emoji] Love that you have your hands in so many different things! [smiling face emoji],” another fan gushed.

Another user commented: “Wow. . this looks like a dream! You look gorgeous, [Carrie Underwood]! Love all the new stuff from CALIA”

Underwood has said in the past that she designs her CALIA line thinking about her active and busy lifestyle.

“I’m your busy mom/friend/wife tying to run around town and get all my chores done and work out,” she said. “[When designing] it was like, ‘What do I want?’ because I am a normal person with just a pretty cool job, so it was fun to come in and be like, ‘I need some place to put my phone when I run.’ I love being able to come in and bring little touches like that. With every collection it gets better.”

The singer has had a busy week, as she also made an appearance on Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. Rather than singing, Underwood and her longtime friend Paisley stretched their comedy muscles with a hilarious skit where they went off-roading.

The segment saw as Underwood took Paisley on a wild drive that left him jokingly afraid of her driving skills.