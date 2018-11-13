Carrie Underwood’s CMA Awards Style Evolution

Carrie Underwood is set to host the CMA Awards for the 11th consecutive year this week, with the star having taken the stage alongside Brad Paisley for the past decade to helm country music’s biggest night.

As the number of years she’s hosted the show have increased, so too did the number of outfits Underwood wears for each of them, often changing ensembles each time she appears on stage. As a result, the 35-year-old has displayed a plethora of looks over the past 10 years, ranging from sleek satin dresses to fully sequined ensembles.

Scroll through for some of the American Idol winner’s best CMA Awards looks over the years.

2008

The singer provided a pop of color during her very first hosting stint in 2008 in this blue satin strapless gown, which featured colored rhinestone detailing at the top and a sleek column shape.

2009

Underwood’s sartorial highlight in 2009 was this silver fringed number she wore for a skit with Paisley, the dress complete with rhinestones and capped sleeves and topped with a pair of silver hoops and strappy silver sandals.

2010

The country star went full ballerina in 2010 with this ruffled cream dress adorned with red roses and beaded vines, the hue perfectly coordinating with co-host Paisley’s signature cowboy hat.

2011

The Oklahoma native hit a high note in 2011 with this structured white dress that she wore to kick off her and Paisley’s now-infamous Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Barbie dolls skit.

2012

Underwood blew the crowd away in 2012 (pun intended) while performing her song “Blown Away” and wearing a gray gown featuring mesh sleeves, a hi-low skirt and sparkling embellishments. This was also the year that Underwood and Paisley performed “Gangnam Style” during their opening monologue, so it was a memorable show all around.

2013

Underwood took the stage for a performance during the 2013 show, showing off her famous legs in this black romper, which was accented with black gems on the arms and waist.

2014

During 2014’s broadcast, Underwood was pregnant with her first child, son Isaiah, and the star simply glowed in this short white dress with rhinestone detailing around the waist.

2015

2015’s monologue saw the American Idol winner don a two-tone pink mini dress with cutouts, the singer embodying full Barbie vibes thanks to the dress’ vibrant hue and Underwood’s own blond ‘do.

2016

In 2016, Underwood delivered her opening monologue with Paisley wearing this one-shoulder minidress fully patterned with beadwork and accented with a one-shoulder cape that lent the outfit some dramatic flair.

2017

Underwood stepped into this shimmering champagne jumpsuit, complete with cape, during the 2017 show, performing with Alan Jackson and Paisley during the broadcast.

