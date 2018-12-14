Carrie Underwood’s Best Baby Bump Photos This Year

Carrie Underwood is set to give birth to her second child in around one month, with her and Mike Fisher’s new arrival joining the couple’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Since revealing her pregnancy this summer, the “Love Wins” singer has released a new album, performed multiple shows, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and even hosted an awards show. Whether she was walking a red carpet or staying casual in a t-shirt, Underwood dressed her baby bump in style the entire time, upholding her status as one of country music’s style stars.

Scroll through to see the star’s best bump photos throughout the year.

When she shared her first bump photo

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Underwood shared a photo of herself taken while the singer was standing backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, the soon-to-be mom of two smiling and cradling her bump with her hands.

When she hyped her own lyrics

During a trip to New York City, Underwood was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakeable,” lyrics from her song “The Champion,” featuring Ludacris. The t-shirt also showed off her bump, with the star smiling at the camera as she walked along the city street.

When she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

To receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September, Underwood dressed her bump in a dramatic red trench coat with an exaggerated collar, completing her ensemble in a pair of red shoes.

For the occasion, Underwood was joined by Fisher and Isaiah, who looked dapper in a tiny tuxedo.

When she performed at the American Music Awards

Underwood took the stage at the annual awards show to perform her song “Spinning Bottles” from her latest album, Cry Pretty, performing the moving ballad on a stage lit with candles. Also that night, Underwood took home the award for Favorite Female Artist — Country.

When she was a CMA Artist of the Year

Underwood was honored as a CMA Artist of the Year at a ceremony in Nashville in October, with the American Idol winner arriving to the event in a sparkling blue long-sleeved Tadashi Shoji mini dress with a cutout detail.

“I’m squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into,” she joked to Entertainment Tonight at the event.

When she hosted the CMA Awards

In November, Underwood and Brad Paisley co-hosted the CMA Awards in Nashville, with Underwood picking up the trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year during the broadcast.

After the show, the star shared a smiling photo of herself standing backstage and holding her award, her bump on display in a blue velvet gown.

When she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame

After the CMA Awards, Underwood headed to her home state for induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, with Fisher shared a snap of his wife from the event.

“Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou [sic] your one of the biggest stars!” Fisher wrote alongside the photo of Underwood posing with singer Bryan White. “Love you lots!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt