Carrie Underwood Is All Smiles While Glowing in the Grass

✖

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to great snapshots on Instagram. She's always grabbing fan's attention with her style choices, her fitness regimen and her career as a country superstar. Fans love it all, especially if it involves her healthy figure, but there are times when they just want to see the American Idol alum relaxing.

Her latest posts shared to Instagram fall in that last category, featuring Underwood relaxing in the sun on a blanket out with nature. The photo has Underwood posed on her back, relaxing on the red and white flannel blanket and looking into the camera with a smile on her face.

"Sometimes you have to lie on a blanket in the grass," Underwood wrote about the photo in her Instagram Story. It seems to be a perfect moment for the photo, something fans have come to expect from Underwood.

It has been an exciting quarantine for Underwood, with plenty of oversharing with her fans on social media. Alongside her blanket party on the grass, she also posted a look at her "garden fresh" dinner of zucchini pizza boats and fried green tomatoes. It looks delicious and fits perfectly into the lifestyle many expect to see from the country superstar.

Underwood recently celebrated 15 years since her American Idol victory, retweeting a fan tribute video and soaking up her followers' love while praising the moment for opening her career. She has also proven she's not afraid to showcase her looks without makeup, peeling away the glamour to give the best of both worlds in a way. Her focus on health and fitness is something that factors heavily into her book, Find Your Path.

(Photo: Carrie Underwood)

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year," the introduction to her book reads.

And the proof is in the photos. Underwood recently showcased her bikini body with a day by the pool, blowing fans away with how she looked only a short time after giving birth. Fans can't get enough.