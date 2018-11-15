Every One of Carrie Underwood’s 2018 CMA Awards Outfits

Carrie Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville alongside Brad Paisley, and as has become tradition over the past decade, Underwood made a whole lot of outfit changes as the night went on.

After kicking things off on the red carpet, Underwood cycled through a number of bold ensembles, glowing in bright colors and fits that showed off her baby bump. From her opening monologue with Paisley in which she revealed the sex of her upcoming baby to picking up a trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year, Underwood enjoyed a memorable night in style.

Scroll through for all of the star's looks from this year's broadcast.