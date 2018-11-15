Every One of Carrie Underwood’s 2018 CMA Awards Outfits
Carrie Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards Wednesday night in Nashville alongside Brad Paisley, and as has become tradition over the past decade, Underwood made a whole lot of outfit changes as the night went on.
After kicking things off on the red carpet, Underwood cycled through a number of bold ensembles, glowing in bright colors and fits that showed off her baby bump. From her opening monologue with Paisley in which she revealed the sex of her upcoming baby to picking up a trophy for Female Vocalist of the Year, Underwood enjoyed a memorable night in style.
Scroll through for all of the star's looks from this year's broadcast.
Underwood walked the red carpet in this nude mermaid gown featuring red and purple floral detailing, a tulle skirt and a body-hugging fit. The host also debuted a new shorter hairdo, which she styled in bouncy curls.
For her opening monologue with Paisley, Underwood chose a pair of black leather pants and a black top, though the centerpiece of the look was the flowing hot pink jacket with gold embellishments she wore as the finishing touch. Despite being clad in pink, this segment of the show saw the star reveal that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting a boy.
Her next look was a navy mini dress with sheer sleeves and beaded detailing, the pattern of the beads on the dress calling to mind a peacock's plumage.
The singer was a vision in blue during her performance of her current single, "Love Wins," choosing a flowing figure-hugging gown with a keyhole neckline and sweeping sleeves that featured brightly colored fabric inside, perfectly playing off the colorful lights behind Underwood during her performance.
She later took the stage in a green and bronze strapless empire waist gown with rhinestone leaf detailing around the waist, putting her hair into a side bun and completing the look with drop earrings.
The 35-year-old accepted her award for Female Vocalist of the Year in a blue velvet gown with sparkling scroll detailing on top, an empire waist and a high neckline.
To close out the show, the soon-to-be mom of two changed into a long-sleeved black hi-low dress with a high neckline, beaded embellishment and silver detailing, also wearing the dress to pose with her award after the broadcast.
Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldringprev