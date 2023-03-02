Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood Delight With Surprise Performance

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood recently delighted country music fans in Nashville with a surprise duet performance. During the Music City stop on Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Paisley came out on stage and sang with his old CMA Awards show co-host. Taste of Country reports that the musical duo joked around and sang a humorous original in which they threw shade at Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, but clearly all in good fun.

Over on her Twitter page, Underwood shared a video of the two performing together, with many fans excitedly replying about how much they enjoy seeing the pair back together on stage. "I love it and we have definitely missed PaisleyWood! You two were the best hosts ever, no one had done it better!" one fan exclaimed. "I didn't realize just how much I missed y'all together until I saw you both last night. We need a Paisleywood co-heading tour," someone else offered. "I DEFINITELY missed you guys! I could watch this a million times! I'm really sick right now and this makes me feel so much better! Thank you!" a third person tweeted.

The surprise duet comes just one week after Paisley dropped a brand new song, "Same Here," featuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The political leader does not sing on the track, but can be heard speaking to Paisley after being introduced as the songwriter's "friend across the ocean." Paisley then sings: "He's got his own kind of football team that lets him down every year/ A wife he loves and a bunch of dreams for his country he holds so dear."

In a clip of their conversation, which plays underneath Paisley's vocals, Zelenskyy says, "We speak different languages in our life. Yes, but I think we appreciate the same things – children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people." The track has been released as a charity single, raising money for Ukrainian relief efforts through Zelenskyy's United24 initiative. The song is set to be included in Paisley's new album, Son of the Mountains.

Speaking about the new track, Paisley explained, "'Same Here' with President Zelenskyy is one of the pieces of this album that represents so much a part of my journey from West Virginia to now. One of the prevailing themes on this album is freedom. That's something I truly believe in, and think is our most precious gift as Americans. The song is grounded in observing life in the United States, then to people from other countries who speak different languages and to one across the ocean that's at war. We start to realize how similar we all are." Son of the Mountains is Paisley's first album with his new record label, Universal Nashville. At this time, there is no announced release date.