Carly Pearce Works Hard to Stay Healthy on the Road

Carly Pearce spent most of 2018 on the road, and is gearing up to do the same in 2019. The “Closer to You” singer is co-headlining The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, and will then join Jason Aldean on his upcoming Ride All Night Tour.

Because her schedule is so busy, Pearce works hard to stay as healthy as she can on the road, even when it isn’t easy.

“I’m a huge runner, and I really am a good eater,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I eat really clean and try to really take care of myself and drink a lot of water and get a lot of sleep. And obviously, performing as much as I am, my voice is my instrument and my money maker, so I have to take care of it, as well. I love the Zarbee’s Naturals brand. Everything about just how they promote wellness, and especially the Honey Cough Soothers are a staple in my house, and I make sure to always have them on hand to keep my throat well.”

Not that Pearce is immune to guilty pleasures. The Kentucky native reveals there are some foods she struggles to say no to, thanks to the guys in her band.

“I live with six boys on the road, and they really like chips and pita chips and queso and all that stuff,” Pearce said. “So it’s on the bus, unfortunately, so sometimes I eat some of that stuff.”

Pearce, who also loves a glass (or two) of wine at night, works out with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, even when she’s on the road.

“They’re intense,” Pearce said of the workouts. “I do FaceTime or Skype workouts, and sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. It’s really hard to align schedules, but I definitely do as much as I can.”

Pearce and Dickerson will kick off their The Way Back Tour on January 17, where Pearce will get to see firsthand how the hard work both she and Dickerson have put in over the last decade is paying off.

“I love Russell so much,” Pearce gushed. “I don’t know if you saw our social media post, but everybody’s doing the 10-year challenge on social media of your photos, and we have an old show poster of us where our first showcase together in Nashville was 10 years ago. So it really has been something that’s been a dream come true for both of us to be able to put together this tour.

“It’s my first headlining tour of any capacity, so I’m very excited about that,” she added. “And to be able to do it with one of my true buddies that I’m such a fan of, as a person and also as an artist, is awesome.”

