Carly Pearce Wants Fans to Help Her Find New Music

Carly Pearce might be a rising star in country music, but the 28-year-old is a fan of all styles of music. But because of her busy schedule – including opening for both Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan this year – she wants fans to help her discover artists she might love.

“I work a lot right now and am consumed with music all the time, just listening through on Amazon Music while I’m running, finding new music,” says Pearce. “I love listening to all of the playlists and just discovering new things, and new things outside of the genre – just to get inspired from a production sense or a lyrical sense or a melodic sense. So I am always chasing down new music. So if y’all have any suggestions, please tweet me @CarlyPearce. I’d love to know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce’s debut single, “Every Little Thing,” which was also the title track of her freshman album, became a No. 1 hit, earning Pearce her first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. She followed that up with her current single, “Hide the Wine,” already in the Top 30, but hints new music is on its way – perhaps influenced by the music she still hopes to discover.

“We just started to write for it,” Pearce tells PopCulture.com of her next set of tunes. “I think 2019 you’ll see it … I think it’s just going to be an evolution. I think with every year you grow as a human being, so I’m going to try and just continue to grow. I’ve grown a lot in the last year, so it will just be an evolution, but still the same girl.”

Pearce started out her year opening for both Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett, joining four tours in 2018 as the only female act.

“I think I get more excited than nervous,” Pearce says of her opportunities on stage. “I feel the energy of the crowd each night. You never know what you’re going to get so there’s a little bit of a, ‘Oh my gosh, what are they going to be like tonight? Will they know my songs? What songs will they react to?’ There’s a little bit of that that I hope never goes away.”

Find a list of all of her upcoming shows, and purchase Every Little Thing, at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/carlypearce