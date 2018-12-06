Watch Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson Duet on ‘Still the One’

Long before Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson were household names, they were just two friends who both had dreams of country music success. So when they both found themselves together at the House of Blues in Boston, they were happy to share the stage for a duet of Shania Twain’s “Still the One.”

“Russell & I were randomly booked on the same show tonight before we announced our tour for next year, so naturally we had to give a little preview of what’s to come & sing together,” Pearce shared on social media. “I had tears in my eyes as we sang that last part of this song at the end of this video. I didn’t see it as a love song, but when we sang ‘I’m so glad we made it, look how far we’ve come my baby’— I thought DAMN, [Russell Dickerson], WE DID IT.

“All those years of fighting for our music to be heard, championing each other the whole way,” she added. “We freakin did it. I CANT WAIT FOR #THEWAYBACKTOUR”

Pearce and Dickerson got their start around the same time, performing in small venues together. So it’s only fitting that the two share the top spot on a tour, celebrating together how much their hard work has paid off.

“I’m so pumped,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “It’s called The Way Back Tour, because we go so far back. We’ve been friends for nine years now. That’s a long time. We’ve been cheering each other on since that day. We’ve played shows together before. We had our first number ones within like six weeks of each other earlier this year. I’m such a huge fan. We’re going to do a co-headlining tour. It’s just going to be a celebration of 2018, and how far we’ve both come since 2010.”

The Way Back Tour kicks off on Jan. 24. Find dates at CarlyPearce.com or RussellDickerson.com.

