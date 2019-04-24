Carly Pearce Reveals Her Surprising Playlist While Working Out

Carly Pearce might be one of country music’s leading ladies, but when she is working out – which she does often – she listens to anything but country!

“I’m one of those runners, I literally cannot run without music,” Pearce told ABC News Radio. “I can’t listen to a podcast, I don’t wanna listen to anything but music. And it’s usually techno or Jay-Z.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pearce played on four major tours last year, including Luke Bryan‘s What Makes You Country stadium tour, and will soon hit the road with Jason Aldean, on his Ride All Night Tour. The Kentucky native acknowledges that her workouts definitely help her when she takes the stage night after night.

“I think that cardio helps your stamina, which helps especially – I figured out on the Luke Bryan tour last year – when we were playing stadiums. Those catwalks are really long, so I was very thankful to just be a runner and have that stamina, because you can get winded really easy.”

Pearce’s future husband, Michael Ray, previously divulged that his upcoming bride multi-tasked even while on the treadmill – a fact Pearce doesn’t refute.

“I swear, it’s not good to be marrying somebody who’s in the industry and can tell all of my secrets,” Pearce quipped. “Yes! I can pretty much do anything on a treadmill: I can talk on the phone, text, tweet, Instagram.”

Still, she takes her running very seriously, and pushes herself hard day after day.

“I go anywhere between like 6.5 and 9 [miles per hour] on a treadmill,” boasted Pearce. “I love to run. That’s the other thing that I love, other than country music.”

The 29-year-old not only works on her cardio, but she watches what she eats as well.

“I’m a huge runner, and I really am a good eater,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I eat really clean and try to really take care of myself and drink a lot of water and get a lot of sleep.”

Pearce also works out with celebrity trainer, Erin Oprea, even when on the road.

“They’re intense,” Pearce said of the workouts. “I do FaceTime or Skype workouts, and sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. It’s really hard to align schedules, but I definitely do as much as I can.”

Pearce and Ray have yet to announce a wedding date, but promises it will happen sometime this year. Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward