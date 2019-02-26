Carly Pearce, Michael Ray Reveal Wedding Date is Set

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray reveal they have set a wedding date! Although the couple have yet to publicly divulge when the big day will take place, the couple did share on social media that they were ready to send out Save the Date cards.

OMGGGG! Thank you @Minted for designing THE PERFECT #SaveTheDate for our special day. I can’t wait to marry you @Michaelraymusic 😭😍👰🏻💍 pic.twitter.com/FpcKf9JYJd — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) February 26, 2019

“OMGGGG!” Pearce gushed. “Thank you @Minted for designing THE PERFECT #SaveTheDate for our special day. I can’t wait to marry you @Michaelraymusic”

Pearce is having a whirlwind 2019, co-headlining her own The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, before she hits the road with Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour. She also just released her debut single, “Closer to You,” from her upcoming sophomore album, but says ever since she and Ray became engaged, all her fans want to talk about is the wedding – not that she objects.

“Ever since I got engaged the number one question I get asked is either, ‘When is the wedding?’ or ‘Have you started wedding planning?’” Pearce said. “I’m a girl, I’m wedding planning, looking at all the Pinterest boards, all the colors, all the months, venues, all that stuff. And it is so much fun and such a wonderful time in my life to get to share with my closest girlfriends and my momma and I didn’t know that I cared about it but I totally do.”

Pearce is surprising even herself with how much fun she is having, figuring out all the wedding details.

“I’m really excited and enjoying it,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.

Still, with both of them spending much of the year on the road, they had to get creative in finding a date that worked for everyone.

“We’re figuring it out,” Pearce said. “It’s definitely hard to put together two schedules. We will do it when we can.”

Pearce and Ray have another reason to celebrate this year. The two are both nominated for ACM Awards, for New Female Vocalist and New Male Vocalist, respectively.

“Never in a million years did I think that I would be marrying a country music artist, but also, never in a million years did I think that we would both be nominated for New Female and New Male Vocalist of the Year,” admitted Pearce. “This is what dreams are made of. This is truly the most incredible feeling. I can’t tell you how excited we both were.

“We decided to make a pact that we were gonna fly to be together the night of the award announcements because we just put it out into the world and put it to God that we were both gonna be nominated, and we ended up being able to celebrate together and it was so special,” she continued. “This is something I know we’re gonna tell our kids one day.And we’re gonna have a lot of fun in Vegas and hopefully we take home some trophies for our mantel.”

