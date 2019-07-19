Carly Pearce Hints at Wanting to Start a Family With Michael Ray

Wedding bells have yet to ring for Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, but the “Closer to You” singer is already thinking about starting a family! Pearce recently posted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, so when one fan asked where Pearce wanted to be in five years, she revealed she hoped to be a mother!

“What is one goal you have for both personal and professional life in the next five years?” one fan wrote.

“Professional – Opry member,” Pearce wrote, adding. “Personal – maybe babies?”

Pearce also gave an update on her knee injury, after she revealed Ray used his one day off to go to various doctor appointments with her.

“How’s your knee? Hope it’s doing well,” one person asked.

“Thank you! To make a long story short, I’ve injured it running. Working on figuring out next steps for me. If you see me in a brace on the road at shows, you’ll know why.”

The two music stars haven’t announced a wedding date yet, but Ray does reveal that she appears on his next record.

“We haven’t co-written yet, but only because we’ve going like [crazy] for the last year,” Ray told PopCulture.com. “We will, at some point. I’m working on album three. She’s such an incredible songwriter, and human. Just all around, she’s perfect in every way.”

“We will at some point, for sure,” he added. “Hopefully for my third album. I think that we possibly have a duet on there.”

Pearce and Ray knew each other for a while, but it was Pearce who made the first move.

“I knew Michael for a few years, and in February we played this radio show together, and he was sitting next to me,” Pearce recalled on the All Our Favorite People podcast. “My best girlfriend was my keyboard player for a long time. I looked over at him and I looked over at her, and I was like, ‘He is so hot.’ And she was like, ‘Yes, he is.’ But then as the round kept going, I was like, ‘He is so hot, but it’s more than that. Uh-oh. I think I have a crush on him.’ My radio rep was like, ‘Well I’ll find out if he’s single.’ I’m like, ‘OK. I’m not single, but OK.’ I remember I was dating somebody at the time, and I was like, ‘I have to break this off, because even if it’s not Michael Ray, I shouldn’t feel this way about somebody else.’ So I did.

“We played New Faces, the CRS show together,” . “After that, I was like, ‘I’m going to start doing it.’ So I just messaged him randomly over something that he posted on his [Instagram] story and I just started doing it. Before you know it, our direct messages were pages. We were doing it all day. Finally, one day I was like, ‘You know you have my phone number. We could text.’”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robby Klein