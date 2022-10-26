Carly Pearce Gushes Over 'Dream Come True' Performances at the Ryman Auditorium (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce is ready for performances she'll "never forget" as she prepares to take on Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium for Two Nights at the Ryman, kicking off Oct. 26 and running through Oct. 27. Ahead of her first of the two shows, Pearce reflected on the gravity of such a milestone moment in an exclusive statement to PopCulture.com.

"It's hard to put into words how excited I am for these two shows at the Ryman," she gushed. "Being able to perform at such a historic and iconic venue feels like such a dream come true." She continued, "I honestly couldn't think of a better way to close the biggest year of my life and I know it's a night I'll never forget."

The reigning CMA Awards Female Vocalist of the Year will take to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium along with Jackson Dean on Oct. 26 and then Mountain Heart on Oct. 27. Get your tickets at ryman.com. Pearce, whose album 29: Written in Stone was named one of the best albums of 2021 by Billboard and The New York Times, previously opened up to PopCulture about penning the raw and open album.

"I'm very much a situational writer," Pearce said in the interview, published in September 2021. "I kind of have to be going through or living something if I'm going to write about it. So I definitely felt just inspired to kind of keep going and keep writing." The album "takes you on a journey of so many things," she continued, and was inspired by the end of her marriage and the death of her former producer busbee.

"I think more than anything, it's the realization of, maybe life not turning out the way you thought it was going to, kind of wrestling with that and being mad and being upset and going through all of those stages of grief," she reflected. "And then it's kind of getting over the mountain and coming to a place of strength and ultimately moving on. And I think that for anybody that's going through something unexpected in their life, I hope that they can listen to this album and now see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that there's good that can come from really bad pain."