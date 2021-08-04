Carly Pearce Announces '29: Written in Stone' Album

✖

Carly Pearce is following up on her acclaimed 2020 project 29 with an expansion into a full album, announcing this week that 29: Written in Stone will be released on Sept. 17. The 15-song project will include the seven songs from 29 as well as eight new tracks, all co-written by Pearce.

"So much has happened to me in the last year," Pearce reflected in a statement. "The more my life unraveled, the more the songs lifted me up. As the smoke cleared, and some unbelievable things started happening, I was writing even more truth and getting lifted up even higher – and I realized, as much as 29 captured a moment, I wasn’t done with the story."

Pearce released 29 in February and told PopCulture.com and other outlets that it "felt like honesty." "It just felt like owning it," she said of the highs and lows she experienced in 2020, which included a divorce from Michael Ray and her first CMA Award win. "I don't even I don't know how to not be honest... I don't know how to make music that's not authentic to me."

The Kentucky native announced her new album the same week she was inducted to the Grand Ole Opry, a career-defining moment she marked on Tuesday, Aug. 3. She was celebrated by Opry members Jeannie Sealy and Trisha Yearwood and was officially inducted by Yearwood.

"What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade and this is something I will have forever," Pearce told the crowd. "It’s a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing country music. This isn’t another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken." See the full track list for 29: Written in Stone below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Diamondback” | Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Tofer Brown, Shane McAnally

2. “What He Didn’t Do” | Carly Pearce, Ashley Gorley, Emily Shackelton

3. “Easy Going” | Carly Pearce, Natalie Hemby, Josh Osborne

4. “Dear Miss Loretta” (featuring Patty Loveless) | Carly Pearce, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally

5. “Next Girl” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

6. “Should’ve Known Better” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

7. “29” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

8. “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (featuring Ashley McBryde) | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

9. “Your Drinkin’, My Problem” | Carly Pearce, Nicolle Galyon, Sasha Sloan, Ben West

10. “Liability” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

11. “Messy” | Carly Pearce, Sarah Buxton, Jimmy Robbins

12. “Show Me Around” | Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton, Ben West

13. “Day One” | Carly Pearce, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey

14. “All The Whiskey In The World” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton

15. “Mean It This Time” | Carly Pearce, Jordan Terry Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Shackelton