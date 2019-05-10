Carly Pearce Claims Her Success Is a ‘Dream Come True’ for Her Parents

Carly Pearce has worked hard to make her country music dreams come true, but she isn’t the only one who made sacrifices. The Kentucky native admits much of her success can be attributed to her parents, Todd and Jackie Slusser, who gave up almost everything to help their daughter achieve her dreams.

“My parents let me quit high school at 16 and home school, and kind of separated their marriage so that my mom could move with me to Pigeon Forge, so I could sing at Dollywood,” Pearce admitted to her record label. “And through the years they’ve supported me and loved on me and given me the tools to be able to chase this crazy dream since I was a little girl. So this is very, very much a dream come true not only for me but for them.

“I’m an only child and I’m so close to them,” she added. “I owe them so, so much for everything that they’ve sacrificed for me.”

The 29-year-old still can’t believe how much both her mother and father gave up, just so she could do the only thing she ever really wanted.

“My parents really sacrificed so many things, both in their personal lives and just in their marriage, to make sure that I was able to get this shot,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I think as I get older, the more I’m appreciative of all of those sacrifices. They still travel eight hours to come and see just one show, to see me sing.”

“To get to watch them from the crowd,” she continued, “and think about all of the times that they watched when they were two of four people in the crowd, it’s definitely cool to have them along the journey.”

Pearce has already accomplished plenty, including a No. 1 single with “Every Little Thing,” awards nominations and a busy tour schedule. While Pearce is grateful, her parents rightfully count each success as their own.

“I didn’t know they cried so much until now,” Pearce previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “All they do is cry when they talk to me. This is all I’ve ever wanted, but times it by two for them. I’m their only child. They devoted every thing to me being able to chase this dream … They’ve never wanted anything else for me.”

Pearce is currently on the road with Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour, while her mother helps puts the finishing touches on the wedding plans for Pearce’s upcoming nuptials to Michael Ray. A wedding date has yet to be announced. Find tour dates at CarlyPearce.com.

