Carly Pearce Announces Self-Titled Sophomore Album out on Valentine’s Day

Great news, Carly Pearce fans! The singer just announced on social media that her self-titled sophomore album will be out next year. The album, scheduled to be released on Valentine’s Day, is dedicated to the late Busbee, who produced both Carly Pearce and her freshman Every Little Thing project, before he passed away from brain cancer.

“So much has happened to me in the last few years,” Pearce wrote. “Y’all have changed my life and given my music a home in this world. I grew up, let go of things that needed to go, fell in love, fell on my face, went through some hell and found ‘Carly’ fully for the first time EVER. I’m so excited to announce my sophomore, self-titled album will be released on VALENTINE’S DAY 2020!!!

“This record is dedicated to [Busbee],” she continued. “The last full record he made & one that I am so very proud of. Thank you for bringing these songs to life. I can’t wait to honor you and hear/see how people connect to what we created.”

Pearce previously opened up about the loss of Busbee, who she credits with giving her her start in country music.

“You gave my music a place in this world,” Pearce wrote shortly after learning of the loss of Busbee. “I’ll cherish the two albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee.”

Both “Closer to You” and Pearce’s current single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Lee Brice, will be on her next record.

“I’m really proud of it.,” Pearce told PopCulture.com and other media, speaking about her new album. “I got to work with Busbee again, and it just is an evolution. I feel like on my first record, I’m so proud of that, but I was writing songs from a place of searching, and I think on this one, I found a lot of the things I was searching for.”

Pearce has hinted her new husband, Michael Ray, might also appear on the album. Pre-order Carly Pearce by visiting her website.

