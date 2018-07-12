Hear Cam’s Contemplative New Song ‘Road To Happiness’

Country singer Cam is back with new music, releasing her song “Road To Happiness” on Thursday, July 12.

The emotive track finds Cam’s voice in beautiful layers, with the lyrics pondering the present and the future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cam co-wrote “Road To Happiness” with Tyler Johnson and Hillary Lindsey with Johnson producing the track.

“I’ve met unhappy successful people and happy ‘unsuccessful’ people. There’s no one road to happiness, it doesn’t exist, it’s an illusion,” Cam said in a press release. “Happiness is now and it’s up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way.”

The 33-year-old is currently touring with Sam Smith on the British musician’s The Thrill of It All tour. The partnership is one of multiple cross-genre road pairings traveling the country this summer, including Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves and Niall Horan and Maren Morris.

Speaking to the Miami New Times, Cam explained that while she’s had difficulty making it onto radio as a woman in country music, audiences at Smith’s shows are just excited to hear good music.

“I’ll come out and I’ll sing a great note and they’ll all just cheer, ’cause they’re just excited as human beings,” she said. “At one point in the set I ask people, ‘Are there any country music fans out there?’ and they all just scream… Even if you do think that there are certain lines, they very much overlap. People just enjoy so many kinds of music, so it hasn’t looked like separate audiences to me at all.”

“Road To Happiness” follows Cam’s most recent single, “Diane,” which saw the singer tackle infidelity in truly unique fashion.

The song has been dubbed a response to Dolly Parton‘s classic “Jolene,” something Cam shared she herself acknowledged while penning the track.

“We wrote that first opening chorus and then I was like, ‘Oh I know what this is! This is the response to ‘Jolene,’ 40-plus years later,’ and I loved that,” she shared. “I realized the way Dolly sets that whole thing up… speaking to a woman that could be taking her husband, saying, ‘Please,’ speaking very calmly — I get goosebumps just thinking about it… It shouldn’t be revolutionary, but it is revolutionary… I wanted that so much for ‘Diane.’ I’m really thankful that a song like ‘Jolene’ existed so I could make sure that… what I was writing could have that too.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller