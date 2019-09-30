Busbee, Notable Songwriter for Maren Morris and Keith Urban, Dead at 43

Songwriter and producer Busbee has passed away at the age of 43. Busbee, real name Michael James Ryan, is regarded as a major hitmaker for some of the top artists in the last five years, including Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Katy Perry, Shakira and many more, according to Taste of Country. Ryan is survived by wife Jessie and three children.

Reports of the producers death spread on Sunday evening across social media, with many friends and associates confirming the sad news. According to Entertainment Weekly, the producer had been diagnosed and seeking treatment for Glioblastoma. This is a type of brain cancer that usually starts in the cerebrum, is fast acting with a 5-year survival rate and has no cure.

Maria Egan with Pulse Music Publishing was one of the many confirming the sad news.

“This news has landed heavily today. Our friend, creator and songwriter advocate [Busbee] sadly passed away this weekend. A talent as huge as his heart, a deeply spiritual man and devoted husband and father,” she captioned a photo of the producer. “Everyone that knew him, even just as business colleagues, feels like a good friend has been lost today – they don’t make many like this. He will be deeply missed by us and his beautiful family”

Morris was one of the first voices speaking out about the loss of Busbee, sharing a photo on Twitter and a touching message to the late producer.

This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DKsU5G77a — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 30, 2019

Others shared similar, including lyricist Ross Golan who shared his own heartbreaking message on social media.

“I love you, Busbee. We texted every day since the diagnosis. I didn’t understand why you didn’t respond today. I’m so sad,” Golan wrote. “Thank you for being there for me and Jac when we were hurting. I tried to be there for you but no one’s heart is bigger than yours. Love you, brother.”

Diagnosis allegedly refers to cancer according to social media, with some noting that the producer had a “short battle” with the disease.

Busbee worked with a who’s who of country music superstars, including Hunter Hayes, Morris on her Hero album, Urban’s Ripcord album, Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum and Carly Pearce.

Pearce shared a heartbreaking Instagram video in tribute to the late producer and songwriter. The clip shows her playing “Everything Little Thing,” her breakthrough hit according to Taste of Country.

“I sang ‘every little thing’ tonight through broken tears with thousands of voices and cell phone lights in the air, because I asked them to raise them up high so you could see them shining from heaven. What a beautiful sight it was,” Pearce wrote in the caption for the video. “You gave my music a place in this world. I’ll cherish the 2 albums, songs, talks, laughs & memories we shared over the years. My heart is broken, but the legacy of your talents and your heart will live on in all of the artists and people you touched. I love you, Busbee.”