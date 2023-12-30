Brothers Osborne Discuss Their Mindset for 2024 Ahead of CBS New Year's Eve Special (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brothers Osborne are helping CBS ring in the New Year in a big way as they move into 2024. They'll perform during the CBS/Paramount+ broadcast of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, but then they'll prepare for a huge 2024, which includes a headling tour as they continue to solidify their status as one of country music's biggest acts.

"We built our career brick by brick, and we're just going to keep building it brick by brick," John Osborne told PopCulture.com of the 2024 tour in an exclusive interview. While the duo is always focused on the business side of their lives, they're also each making it their New Year's resolution to look around and "smell the roses" along the way.

"Every year, I know this sounds a little cliché maybe, but I always have to try to remind myself to slow down and just live in the moment and enjoy. Smell the roses, if you will," T.J. Osborne told us. "It can be, oddly, a harder thing to do than you think, but when you start getting caught up in the race of the business and having goals and dreams and aspirations, you sometimes forget just to stop and appreciate what you have. So that's always where I try to get my head space."

John added, "I just (want to) live in the moment, take it day by day. Being a new dad, I just realized that you have to take the days as they come and just grow along with my kids and just be a traveling parent, but also as present as I possibly can be."

One of these special moments for Brothers Osborne comes Sunday night, as CBS airs the group's performance. It'll be an intimate performance, being as the duo will be shown at The Stage on Broadway, a bar/venue on Nashville's main nightlife strip. Meanwhile, host Elle King and company will be live at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, counting down to 2024.

