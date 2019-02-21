Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Reboot’ Track List Revealed

Brooks & Dunn previously revealed their upcoming Reboot album would include collaborations with some of today’s biggest stars, but now we know which artists are joining the iconic duo on some of their hit songs.

Reboot includes 12 of their most successful singles, like the previously announced “Brand New Man” with Luke Combs and “Heaven” with Kane Brown. But now we know the artists joining Brooks & Dunn on all 12 songs on the record, including Kacey Musgraves on “Neon Moon,” Brothers Osborne on “Hard Workin’ Man” and Jon Pardi on “My Next Broken Heart.”

“What’s really intriguing to me is that we didn’t do any production meetings about how we might cut these things,” Brooks said in a statement. “We kind of just went in, and it morphed in the process.”



“Each artist came at it from a different angle,” added Ronnie Dunn. “When Jon Pardi walked in, he said ‘I’m in, but we’re not changing anything,’ and we didn’t musically, but his vocal speaks for itself.”

Brooks & Dunn split up in 2010 to focus on other projects, before reuniting a few years later, first to to their ongoing Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency, followed by the work on Reboot.

“This whole experience has been humbling to say the least. What a cool rush to hear somebody do one of your tunes in a unique way, and it still holds up,” Dunn announced on the band’s website. “That’s the greatest compliment you can get as an artist. People used to ask us all the time about the legacy we wanted to leave, and it’s honestly just that – you hope the music stands up over time. This is the first opportunity we’ve had to run it up a new flagpole…and it really flies.”

Reboot is available for pre-order on their website. See a complete track list for Reboot below.

Reboot Track List:

1. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs)

2. Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You (with Brett Young)

3. My Next Broken Heart (with Jon Pardi)

4. Neon Moon (with Kacey Musgraves)*

5. Lost and Found (with Tyler Booth)

6. Hard Workin’ Man (with Brothers Osborne)

7. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone (with Ashley McBryde)

8. My Maria (with Thomas Rhett)

9. Red Dirt Road (with Cody Johnson)

10. Boot Scootin’ Boogie (with Midland)

11. Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up For Nothing (with LANCO)

12. Believe (with Kane Brown)

Produced by Dann Huff

*Produced by Dann Huff and Kacey Musgraves

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller