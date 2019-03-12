Brooks & Dunn Releases ‘Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing’ With LANCO

Brooks & Dunn just released “Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing,” featuring LANCO. The song is from the Brooks & Dunn‘s upcoming Reboot album.

“We really wanted to do this track because it personifies that classic Brooks & Dunn, iconic sound,” LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster said in a statement. “With that famous guitar riff too, it just felt like the perfect fun song with the honky tonk feel and vibe that Brooks & Dunn put on the map. We’re proud to be a part of it.”

Reboot, which will be out on April 5, features collaborations on some of their biggest hits, with some of today’s biggest artists, including Kacey Musgraves on “Neon Moon,” Brothers Osborne on “Hard Workin’ Man,” Luke Combs on “Brand New Man,” Jon Pardi on “My Next Broken Heart” and more.

“What’s really intriguing to me is that we didn’t do any production meetings about how we might cut these things,” Brooks explained in a statement. “We kind of just went in, and it morphed in the process.”

“Each artist came at it from a different angle,” Ronnie Dunn continued. “When Jon Pardi walked in, he said ‘I’m in, but we’re not changing anything,’ and we didn’t musically, but his vocal speaks for itself.”

Reboot marks Brooks & Dunn’s first release since Cowboy Town came out in 2007, and their first since announcing in 2009 that they were splitting up to pursue other projects. Although they had previously reunited to perform in their Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency, Reboot marks the first time the men returned to the studio together.

“This whole experience has been humbling to say the least. What a cool rush to hear somebody do one of your tunes in a unique way, and it still holds up,” Dunn said upon announcing Reboot. “That’s the greatest compliment you can get as an artist. People used to ask us all the time about the legacy we wanted to leave, and it’s honestly just that – you hope the music stands up over time. This is the first opportunity we’ve had to run it up a new flagpole…and it really flies.”

See a complete track list for Reboot below, and pre-order the record at Brooks & Dunn’s website.

Reboot Track List:

1. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs)

2. Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You (with Brett Young)

3. My Next Broken Heart (with Jon Pardi)

4. Neon Moon (with Kacey Musgraves)*

5. Lost and Found (with Tyler Booth)

6. Hard Workin’ Man (with Brothers Osborne)

7. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone (with Ashley McBryde)

8. My Maria (with Thomas Rhett)

9. Red Dirt Road (with Cody Johnson)

10. Boot Scootin’ Boogie (with Midland)

11. Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up For Nothing (with LANCO)

12. Believe (with Kane Brown)

Produced by Dann Huff

*Produced by Dann Huff and Kacey Musgraves

Photo Credit: Getty images/Robby Klein