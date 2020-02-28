ACM Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert ‘So Thankful’ 3 Nominations, Including Music Event

She has more ACM Awards than any artist in history, and now Miranda Lambert could receive three more. The “Bluebird” singer is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Wildcard), and Music Event of the Year, for “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Lambert shares that nomination with Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:09am PST

“So thankful!” Lambert posted on social media. “Happy to share musical event nom with these awesome girls too! It means a lot to me. See y’all in Vegas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year for nine consecutive years, before losing the title to Kacey Musgraves last year –– not that Lambert was bothered by that fact.

“I’m fine with it,” Lambert told The Morning Call. “I’m thankful that I’ve had all the wins that I’ve had and also happy to pass the torch to someone else who’s out there doing just the same amount of work that I’m doing.”

“I’m appreciative and it’s nice to be nominated and of course it’s nice to win,” she added, “but I feel like spreading the love is more important than taking home a trophy.”

Lambert shares the Female Vocalist of the Year category this year with Musgraves, Morris, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini. Other Album of the Year nominations includes Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road, Morris’ GIRL, Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication, and Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get.

Joining Lambert in the Music Event of the Year category are “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “Dive Bar” by Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, and “What Happens in a Small Town” by Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell.

Keith Urban will make his debut as host of the televised broadcast. The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Lambert is currently on her Wildcard Tour, with Cody Johnson and LANCO serving as her opening acts. Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill