Watch Lindsay Ell’s Dramatic Video for New Single, ‘I Don’t Love You’

When Lindsay Ell dropped “I Don’t Love You” as her current single, she likely knew she would get a strong reaction. The song, which is reminiscent of her former relationship with Bobby Bones –– even though she didn’t write it –– is both emotional and powerful, which Ell perfectly displayed in the dramatic just-released video.

“Often times artists are nervous about the high pressure of their sophomore album, but I truly cannot wait to release this new music,” Ell explained to Billboard. “I’ve been working on myself a lot in the past couple years, and have been writing about the whole process. I feel like I’ve done the work, and have come out the other side finally ready to take control of my life.”

“I Don’t Love You” is the debut single from Ell’s upcoming sophomore record, produced by Dann Huff.

“I am really proud of this music and ‘I Don’t Love You’ was the perfect thing I wanted to come out and say first,” Ell explained. “Working with Dann Huff has challenged me musically in ways I’ve never showcased before, and I feel ‘I Don’t Love You’ pushes those boundaries in a whole new voice I’ve never used before.”

Ell previously opened up about her relationship with Bones, which ended in 2017, after a little more than a year together.

“That was sort of my first public relationship, and it was a really hard thing for me to get over, honestly, and move past for so many reasons,” Ell admitted to PopCulture.com. “Bobby’s so wonderful and I still will love him for the rest of my life and want the absolute best for him. We were best friends before we started dating and now we’re still really, really close.”

“I Don’t Love You” is just one of several tracks on her next set of tunes that Ell promises will be brutally honest about her own life.

“In the past two, three years, that was a big part of it. And so for sure, this record and the story of the past three years is going to have a bit of that,” Ell acknowledged. “The last three years are definitely going to be a part of my story. Not the whole story, but a part of it for sure. That was a big thing for me. And I think that anytime you go through something that’s big in your life, you are reaching new breakthroughs and breaking points that teach you about yourself and teach you to understand things in your childhood that made you into who you are, that make us think the way we do, that make us react to different things in life the way we do.

“I feel like I’ve been through this tunnel in the past three years of the biggest, the deepest I ever have,” she added, “and I’m coming out the other side as somebody who’s finally ready to take control of their life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frank Hoensch