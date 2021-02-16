Brooke Eden Is Ready to Reintroduce Herself: 'I'm the Most Me That I've Ever Been' (Exclusive)

On Feb. 5, Brooke Eden released "No Shade," her first single in four years. A sunny and optimistic track about moving on from a relationship, "No Shade" is all about embracing the next stage of your life, much like Eden is doing herself. "We all just lived in 2020," she told PopCulture.com. "We all have been living in quarantine during a worldwide pandemic. And this song is about coming out of the dark and kind of like a phoenix rising from the ashes of being in a bad place. And I really felt like it was important to start with a life song that could let people know that there's light at the end of the tunnel after you go through a hard time."

Along with "No Shade," Eden is preparing to release two additional songs, all of which feature a new sound for the Florida native. "I remember going and talking to [producer] Jesse [Frasure] about this sound and saying, 'It's kind of like the sixties and seventies love songs that you hear at every single wedding,'" she recalled. "Just classic songs that are played at every single wedding, because the DJ knows that these 50 classic songs will get everyone moving no matter what city they're in, or whatever those are the songs.'"

"And so kind of taking that old school, retro soul feel and mixing it with soulful country music, current modern country soul," she continued. "And when I described it to him, he just immediately understood what I was saying." Eden's three new songs and their music videos will fit together as a trilogy, which will share a look at the singer's personal and professional journey over the past four years. While promoting her previous single, "Act Like You Don't," Eden's doctor recommended she take some time off the road for her health, which she called a "blessing in disguise" that "allowed me to definitely heal myself physically."

"It also let me go on this journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance and self-love that I didn't even realize that I needed to go on until I was spending all of this time in my thoughts," she explained. "You spend all this time around all these people constantly going that you don't have a whole lot of time for introspective moments looking within yourself. And these past three years of not being on the road have really given me that time to look inward and grow and learn who I am and work on me and also work on music and work on writing all of these songs and getting the sound down to exactly what I wanted. And I never could have done that if I was on the road."

Now, Eden is back with new music that feels truer to who she is than ever before. "This is definitely the most authentic me that anyone's ever seen because I'm the most me that I've ever been," she said. "And I think that when you know yourself, that's when you write your best work and you get the best art. I am so myself now, and I'm so steadfast in who I am, and very just happy with life in general that I think that this is my most honest work and my favorite music that I've been able to put out."