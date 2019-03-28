Brittany Aldean Shares Adorable Photo of Navy and Memphis Watching TV Together

It looks like Jason Aldean‘s baby daughter is already bonding with her older siblings, with the singer’s wife, Brittany Aldean, share a new photo of daughter Navy hanging out with her older brother, 1-year-old Memphis.

The snaps sees Memphis sitting in a high chair with a meal in front of him, with the toddler completely engrossed in something playing on the screen propped up on the couch. Meanwhile, Navy is on the floor in a baby swing, gazing up at her brother as he watches his show. The family’s dog also got in on the action, focusing either on the television or Memphis’ food, as dogs often do.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brittany’s caption revealed that her kids were absorbed in the YouTube channel Little Baby Bum, with the mom of two writing, “Little Baby Bum for the win” along with a series of emojis.

The mom of two’s first post featuring both her kids was a video of Memphis meeting his baby sister in the hospital after she was born in February.

The clip sees Jason holding his son, with the singer telling Memphis, “See Navy? Give her sugar,” as he lowers Memphis down to give a sleeping Navy a kiss on the cheek. “Give sissy sugar,” he adds.

“Meeting baby sis for the first time,” Brittany captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram Meeting baby sis for the first time💕 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Feb 5, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

In March, Brittany used her Instagram Story to offer an update on how she’s feeling after giving birth for a second time.

“She’s a little gassy, but she’s doing awesome,” Brittany shared of Navy. “I feel like I bounced back pretty quickly with Memphis, even though he was nine-and-a-half pounds. But, it’s just been a little harder this time. Things are definitely different, body-wise, with baby No. 2.”

“Things are a little stretchier, and not as cute as they were, pre-babies, but I have the cutest little babies in my life now, so totally worth it,” she continued before offering some words of support to other moms. “But I’m saying this for you mamas out there who think you’re alone. You are not alone, and even though it may look perfect on Instagram, not everyone’s life is that way. I definitely have my days where I lose my sh—. So you’re not by yourself.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean