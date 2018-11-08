Brett Young Recalls Most Difficult Part of Wedding Day

Brett Young wed longtime girlfriend Taylor Mills on Saturday, Nov. 3, after a lengthy courtship, followed by a two-year break, before reuniting, this time for good. So when it came time for the couple to recite their vows, which they each personally wrote, the “Here Tonight” singer admits it was a challenge.

“That’s definitely the moment that was most difficult to get through and not sound like a big baby,” Young confessed to PEOPLE. “I cried writing my vows. When you’ve been together for ten years, on and off, it’s really overwhelming to sit down and put into few words how you feel about somebody.”

Young and Mills initially dated for six years before calling it quits when Young moved from California to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations. Mills and Young lost touch, and although the singer admits that much of his self-titled freshman album was about Mills, she had no way of knowing what Young was going through, until she unexpectedly heard him on the radio.

“I was driving to work,” Mills recalled. “I didn’t even look down at my radio to see Brett Young and his name. I instantly heard his voice and I pulled over to the side of the road and felt like I was hyperventilating. It was really hard because it brought up a lot of emotion, but I was also so proud of him.”

Young ultimately reached out to Mills via text, which she said “took [her] breath away.” So when they finally reconnected, they both knew pretty early on that their relationship would be able to stand the test of time.

“All the good stuff was still there, but all the bad stuff that was born out of immaturity was gone,” Young explained. “It was just really easy and obvious.”

It’s a busy season for Young, who will return from his honeymoon in time to receive the ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year Award on Nov. 13, and then head to the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, where he is nominated for a CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.

The 37-year-old will also head out on Nov. 16 for his CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek, only a few weeks before the Dec. 7 release of his sophomore Ticket to L.A. album. In 2019, Young will spend time on the road, serving as the opening act for Kelsea Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour. But in between his hectic schedule, Young hints that they may soon add to their family.

“We’ve been together for a long time and we do want kids soon,” Young conceded. “This is the beginning of our life together, and I’m excited to say husband and wife!”

Find tour dates and album pre-order at BrettYoungMusic.com. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond