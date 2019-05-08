Brett Young Gives Health Update After Abruptly Leaving Stage on Kelsea Ballerini’s Tour

Brett Young recently shared an apology on social media, after he had to abruptly leave the stage after singing just one song, while opening for Kelsea Ballerini on her Miss Me More Tour in Sioux City, Iowa.

Thankfully, Young is feeling much better, and ready to hit the road for the final weekend of the tour.

“Hey y’all, good news,” Young shared in an Instagram post. “I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to see you this weekend in: Duluth, Cedar Rapdis & Fargo.”

Young also captioned the photo with his thoughts on ending the cross-country tour.

“Last weekend with @kelseaballerini and @brandonratcliff and I’m finally feeling better,” Young wrote. “Can’t wait to finish this thing out strong. Duluth, Cedar Rapids, and Fargo….we’re coming for ya!”

The California native was full of remorse after he had to leave his fans last weekend.

“I just walked off stage in Iowa,” Young shared in a video on social media, his voice raspy. “It was the most bizarre thing. As you can tell, the voice is even worse now, but soundcheck was good. The whole day was good, and the last 15 minutes before I walked onstage, my voice started getting dry. I don’t know if it’s allergies, if I’m sick — it feels like laryngitis. I’m so sorry. I tried.

“This is literally my least favorite thing on the planet, to have to cancel a show, especially to have to do it onstage,” he continued. “I love you guys so much and I’m going to make this up [to you]. I’m going to come back. Enjoy Kelsea, and I love you very much. I’m sorry.”

Young also captioned his video with even more apologies after he lost his voice.

“IOWA….IM SO SORRY!!!” Young said in the video post. “I’ve never had anything like this happen. I’m heartbroken and the last thing I ever want to do is cancel a show. My voice felt great all day and 10 [minutes] before show time it started to go. I wanted to try to get through it with you guys but as I’m sure you could tell, I had nothing. I will make this up to you. I promise. I love you and I truly am so sorry.”

Young promised to return to Sioux City to perform for the fans he disappointed. The California native has several fairs and festivals scheduled over the next several months, after the Miss Me More Tour wraps up. Find dates at BrettYoungMusic.com.

