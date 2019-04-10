Brett Young, Chris Janson Added to CMA Fest Lineup

CMA Fest is just around two months away, taking place June 6-9 in Nashville. Some of country music’s biggest names are set to perform during the four day festival, with a few more having just been added to the lineup.

Brett Young and Chris Janson will take the stage on Saturday and Sunday evening at Nissan Stadium, respectively, while Marty Stuart will open the nightly concert on Thursday, Jo Dee Messina will kick off Friday’s lineup, Billy Ray Cyrus will open on Saturday and David Lee Murphy starts on Sunday.

Previously announced performers at Nissan Stadium include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. On Thursday, the national anthem will be performed by a student group from Nashville School of the Arts, with Lindsay Ell taking the honor on Friday, Runaway June on Saturday and Jimmie Allen on Sunday.

In addition to the new names, the festival has also confirmed the dates for artist performances at Nissan Stadium, the Chevy Riverfront Stage and the Budweiser Forever Country Stage.

The Riverfront Stage will see artists including A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson perform each day from 10 a.m. through 5:15 p.m.

The Budweiser Forever Country Stage will be active from 11:00 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. and will see performances from Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Kiefer Sutherland, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Darryl Worley.

The festival also features several other stages, as well as the Xfinity Fan Fair X, lineups and activitites for which will be announced in the coming weeks.

