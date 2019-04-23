Brett Young Is ‘Beyond Grateful’ for ‘Here Tonight’ Success

Brett Young just achieved his fifth consecutive No. 1 single, with “Here Tonight,” and he admits he is having trouble believing his good fortune.

“We wanted to write a song about living in the moment and trying to enjoy what is happening, while it’s happening,” Young said of the song. “That’s very much what I’m trying to do right now. I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet that this is my fifth number one, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m beyond grateful.”

Young wrote “Here Tonight” with Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley, and Ben Caver and Justin Ebach. Young wrote it while he was on the road with Lady A, serving as the opening act on their You Look Good Tour.

“We were about halfway into the Lady A tour, summer of 2017, and I brought two writers out on the road for the weekend,” Young told ABC News Radio. “We had written the first day, and lunch the second day, Charles Kelley walked up and just said, ‘You guys out here writing this weekend?’ And we said, ‘Yeah.’

“And if you know Charles, he doesn’t mince words,” he continued. “He said, ‘I wanna write with ya!’”

“Here Tonight” is the debut single from Young’s sophomore Ticket to L.A. album, and with four chart-topping singles from his self-titled freshman record, Young definitely felt the pressure..

"I was warned about the sophomore slump with the second album," Young told PopCulture.com. "So much that I got paranoid and I brought tons of writers while I was out with Lady Antebellum."

Much of Ticket to L.A. shows where Young was while he was dating his now-wife, Taylor Mills, which is why the entire project is more optimistic than his previous one.

“A lot of it reflects where I’m at in my life and how different that is from where I was when I wrote the first record,” said the singer. “So there’s a lot more pep and energy and it’s a lot happier. There’s a little bit of something for everybody, so there’s some sad songs, but strangely even some of those kind have that quality where the lyric is sad and the songs feels happy.”

Young’s third album will likely be even more positive, since Young just announced he and Mills would welcome a baby girl later this year. Young is currently on the road, serving as the opening act for Kelsea Ballerini on her Miss Me More Tour. Find dates at BrettYoungMusic.com.

