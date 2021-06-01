Brett Young Announces Upcoming The Weekends Tour

✖

Brett Young is getting ready to hit the road, announcing his upcoming The Weekends Tour on Tuesday, June 1. Young will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Filmore with Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti on select shows, and the 33-city tour will kick off on Sept. 11 with a two-night run at Billy Bob's Texas.

"Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won’t ever take for granted," Young shared in a statement. "It’s emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS! I can’t wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we’ve been working on."

The tour is named after the singer's upcoming EP Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which will be released on June 4. Pre-sale for Young's fan club members begins at 12 p.m. ET and tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time at brettyoungmusic.com. See Young's full list of tour dates below.

9/11/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas**

9/12/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas**

9/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

9/17/21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

9/18/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

9/23/21 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater***

9/24/21 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

9/25/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/1/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/2/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Resort

10/3/21 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/5/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

10/7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union**

10/8/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort**

10/9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa**

10/10/21 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater "formerly Rabobank Theater”**

10/13/21 - Edmonton, AB- Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**

10/14/21 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**

10/16/21 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre**

10/18/21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre**

10/28/21 - Milwaukee, WI- The Eagles Ballroom

10/29/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

10/30/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex***

11/4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

11/5/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

11/6/21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater

11/11/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

11/12/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort

11/18/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium**

11/19/21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/20/21 - Boca Raton, FL- Mizner Park Amphitheatre

12/3/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

** Matt Ferranti Support

*** Ryan Hurd & Filmore Support