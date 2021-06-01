Brett Young Announces Upcoming The Weekends Tour
Brett Young is getting ready to hit the road, announcing his upcoming The Weekends Tour on Tuesday, June 1. Young will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Filmore with Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti on select shows, and the 33-city tour will kick off on Sept. 11 with a two-night run at Billy Bob's Texas.
"Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won’t ever take for granted," Young shared in a statement. "It’s emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS! I can’t wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we’ve been working on."
View this post on Instagram
The tour is named after the singer's upcoming EP Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which will be released on June 4. Pre-sale for Young's fan club members begins at 12 p.m. ET and tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time at brettyoungmusic.com. See Young's full list of tour dates below.
9/11/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas**
9/12/21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas**
9/16/21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
9/17/21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
9/18/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
9/23/21 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater***
9/24/21 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
9/25/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/1/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
10/2/21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Avila Beach Resort
10/3/21 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/5/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
10/7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union**
10/8/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort**
10/9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa**
10/10/21 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater "formerly Rabobank Theater”**
10/13/21 - Edmonton, AB- Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**
10/14/21 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium**
10/16/21 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre**
10/18/21 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre**
10/28/21 - Milwaukee, WI- The Eagles Ballroom
10/29/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
10/30/21 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeltaPlex***
11/4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
11/5/21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
11/6/21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater
11/11/21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
11/12/21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort
11/18/21 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium**
11/19/21 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/20/21 - Boca Raton, FL- Mizner Park Amphitheatre
12/3/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**
** Matt Ferranti Support
*** Ryan Hurd & Filmore Support