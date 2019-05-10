Brett Young Releases Acoustic Performance of ‘Here Tonight’ With Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley

Brett Young just celebrated his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit with his latest single, “Here Tonight.” The song is the debut single from his latest Ticket to L.A. album, and was written by Young, along with Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley, and Ben Caver and Justin Ebach.

To celebrate, Young used “Here Tonight” to kick off his Acoustic Sessions video series, where the California native will perform stripped down versions of some of both his hits and album cuts.

Young wrote “Here Tonight” while he was on the road with Lady Antebellum, serving as the opening act on their You Look Good World Tour.

“I was warned about the sophomore slump with the second album,” Young told PopCulture.com. “So much that I got paranoid and I brought tons of writers while I was out with Lady Antebellum. Like, every weekend I had writers out. And it turns out, the first time that I brought writers out, Charles Kelley spotted us in the cafeteria, in catering, and said, ‘Are you guys out here writing?’ He goes, ‘Well I want to write!’”

Young didn’t imagine when they finished “Here Tonight” that it would be the first single from his sophomore record, or that it would become his fifth consecutive chart-topping single.

“We wanted to write a song about living in the moment and trying to enjoy what is happening, while it’s happening,” Young said of “Here Tonight.” “That’s very much what I’m trying to do right now. I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet that this is my fifth number one, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m beyond grateful.”

It’s ironic that Young and Kelley are now singing “Here Tonight” together, since when Kelley first recorded the demo, Young wasn’t sure he could do it as well as the Lady A frontman.

“I wasn’t sure this one was mine,” the father-to-be admitted to ABC Radio. “And then Charles sang the demo vocal on it, and listening back to him sing it, I was really intimidated to try to sing it, because Charles is such a great singer. But listening to it, it really did feel like me and I thought I did want it for my record.”

Young will wrap up his run with Kelsea Ballerini this weekend, serving as the opening act on her Miss Me More Tour, and will then play numerous fairs and festivals over the summer. Find dates on Young’s website.

