Brett Eldredge Gets Lost in the Swiss Alps

When Brett Eldredge decided to go on vacation by himself at the start of summer, prior to his busy touring schedule, he probably didn’t plan on having quite the adventure he had. The 32-year-old went to Amsterdam, Germany and Switzerland, taking a bike ride through the Swiss Alps, where he promptly got lost.

But as Eldredge was finding his way back, he came upon a beautiful, empty church – a scene that left a permanent mark on Eldredge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was this beautiful church on the side of some road,” Eldredge tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “There was the most unbelievable backdrop of the mountains and the lake and it was the most spiritual and peaceful moment that I haven’t had in a long time. It was the most amazing connection.

“It felt like having that experience was supposed to happen, and I was supposed to be alone,” he continues. “I’ve been touring a lot and have had an amazing year, but it puts everything in perspective of what to care about.”

The Illinois native just released his latest single, “Love Someone,” from his self-titled 2017 album. The song, which says, “When you laugh at the way I dance / When you smile when you hold my hand / I look at you and I understand / Sure feels good to love someone,” is a feel-good song Eldredge believes fans will quickly latch on to.

“It’s one of those songs, you don’t have to overly think about it,” Eldredge says of the song, which he co-wrote with Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan. “It’s going to put a smile on your face, guaranteed. If it’s a cloudy day, you feel like it’s a sunny day. It’s one of those songs that captures the feeling of love in its simplest form of just having someone that’s there for you.

“Whether you’ve got it or not, you have the longing for getting that,” Eldredge adds. “Or, it just feels good to love someone and have them there by your side at night, to hold your hand and laugh at you when you’re dancing like an idiot like I do.”

While Eldredge seems to be single, he does know exactly what he’s looking for in a girlfriend.

“I want to have somebody along with me, along for the ride and share that with them,” Eldredge admits. “I would love to have adventures but it would be cool to have someone. I know that I’m opening up more to it.”

Download “Love Someone” on iTunes, and find a list of all of Eldredge’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/bretteldredge