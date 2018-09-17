Brett Eldredge’s Dog, Edgar, Stars in New ‘Love Someone’ Video

Brett Eldredge’s dog, Edgar, stars in a new video for his latest single, “Love Someone.” The song, written by Eldredge along with Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan, is the third single from his self-titled fourth studio album.

The video, dubbed “Edgar’s Cut,” shows the beloved pup alongside Eldredge. As the Illinois native sings lines like, “When you laugh at the way I dance / When you smile when you hold my hand / I look at you and I understand / Sure feels good to love someone,” Edgar appears in scenes like a romantic dinner, watching a movie on the couch, and even on a motorcycle ride.

It makes sense that Eldredge would include Edgar in the video, since he’s already admitted he’s pretty smitten with the mixed breed dog that Elredge adopted in 2016, and now travels everywhere with him.

“It’s pretty awesome to have him out on the road and share life with him,” the singer tells PopCulture.com. “It makes life better having a pup by your side — these lonely miles that you travel sometimes aren’t so lonely when you got Edgar Boogie by your side. I love having him there. He makes life a lot of fun and I love that my fans have connected with him so much.”

There’s even a few views of Edgar, who is a mainstay on social media doing his favorite activity in the humorous video for “Love Someone” – sleeping!

“You see a lot of videos of him sleeping, but because he’s such a handful sometimes and he has all that energy, I don’t have time to fill them so he’s kind of got high energy and being chill and then sometimes all over the place,” Eldredge says. “I guess your pups always end up being like their humans as well. We’re similar.”

Eldredge might be a celebrity, but the 32-year-old says it’s Edgar who is the real star of their house.

“He gets tons of gifts every day,” Eldredge says. “The crazy thing is you would think that he would have so many, but he tears them up so quick that it’s amazing that everybody sends his gifts because he’s always got something new to play with and tear up and occupy his crazy energy when he’s by himself.”

Eldredge is currently headlining his The Long Way Tour, with Edgar by his side. Find a list of all of Eldredge’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: YouTube