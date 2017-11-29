Brett Eldredge’s Dog Met Doug the Pug and It’s Too Cute

Brett Eldredge fans know just how much the singer loves his dog, Edgar, and the duo has inducted a new friend into their squad, according to the star’s Instagram page.

Famous pup Doug the Pug made a new friend in Edgar, with Eldredge sharing a pair of photos of the trio on his Instagram page.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first photo shows Eldredge cradling Doug as Edgar sits beside the pair, with the singer beaming at the camera as he holds the adorable animal.

When @itsdougthepug joins the dog dude squad… A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

The second shot features Edgar and Doug, sitting side by side as they likely contemplate how many combined Instagram followers they have.

“When @itsdougthepug joins the dog dude squad…,” the crooner captioned the snaps.

Edgar’s Instagram account later shared the snap of the pup and Doug, with the caption reading, “My wingman @itsdougthepugand I are going cruisin for the ladies.”

In other Eldredge news, the singer officially announced his first-ever headlining tour, sharing that he will be taking The Long Way Tour to 11 cities next spring. The star is also set to perform during Wednesday night’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on NBC, with Eldredge sharing a selfie during his soundcheck.

“Sound checking beneath the Rockefeller Christmas tree!” he wrote. “This is gonna be a Christmas dream!”

Sound checking beneath the Rockefeller Christmas tree! This is gonna be a Christmas dream! #rockcenterxmas A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bretteldredge