Brett Eldredge Announces Deluxe ‘Glow’ Album

Brett Eldredge is officially in the holiday spirit, with the singer announcing on Tuesday, Oct. 2 that he will be releasing a deluxe edition of his Christmas album, Glow.

Eldredge shared the news on social media, posting a snap of himself lounging in a blue armchair while wearing a coordinating light blue suit jacket along with a white shirt, black pants and black bow tie.

“GLOW is back and it’s gonna be BIG!” he wrote. “A bunch of new CHRISTMAS JAMS and Christmas SHOWS!!!! It’s never too early!”

The deluxe version of Glow will be available for pre-order on Oct. 12 and will hit shelves on Oct. 26. In addition, the star announced a live version of Glow, which will go on sale Oct. 5.

Eldredge has never been shy about his love for the holiday season, especially Christmas music.

“I love Christmas music,” he told PopCulture.com. “It is a huge passion of mine and this record has a classic feel to it that I always wanted to make, and these new songs that we recorded for Glow are really special. I just can’t for everybody to hear it.”

The 32-year-old’s original Glow album was released in 2016 and saw Eldredge channel his inner Frank Sinatra for an album of classic holiday standards delivered in Eldredge’s take on big-band style that will still be present on Glow‘s deluxe version.

“We are staying in that big band feel good kind of swing kind of vide that the Glow record is,” the Illinois native shared. “That’s just the kind of vibe that’s got that fun swagger to it that I love. It’s sexy, it’s fun, it’s nostalgic, it’s everything I love about Christmas.”

He also dished on the new tracks fans can expect from the expanded Glow, revealing that the additional songs will also be classic holiday offerings.

“I’m mostly sticking to classics,” he said. “I wanted to amp this up with a bunch of classics but with my own swing on it. So that’s what I did.”

“I recorded some that I think people will be really excited about that they didn’t expect,” Eldredge added. “And some different versions of songs that they might not have heard because I recorded some extreme classics on the first one and then we got classics with some different arrangements on the new one. It’s gonna be really, really exciting for everybody.”

