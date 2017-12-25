Brett Eldredge Celebrates Christmas With a Pile of Dogs and Matching Onesies

Brett Eldredge‘s family sure knows how to celebrate the holidays!

The country singer is a big fan of Christmas, and it’s clear the rest of his family is as well, judging by a series of posts shared to the star’s Instagram over the past few days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eldredge kicked things off with a video of himself buried in a pile of dogs, including his own pup, Edgar. In the clip, a voice can be heard saying “Dog pile on Brett,” which the singer doesn’t seem to mind at all.

“Christmas dog Pile of magicalness…,” Eldredge captioned the moment.

Christmas dog Pile of magicalness…@edgarboogie A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

He next shared a funny video in which he at first pretended to wonder where his family was, before moving the camera to reveal the extended Eldredge clan all dressed in matching holiday onesies.

“Wish I could just find my family, ’cause it’s Christmas. I wish they would dress like me too, that’d be cool,” the country crooner mused before revealing the group, who offers a festive “Merry Christmas” for the camera.

“Merry Christmas from me and my family of funsie onesies!” he wrote.

On Christmas day, Eldredge donned his onesie once again for a snap of himself sitting on what appears to be a tractor while holding a mug.

The star captioned the image with a riff on a quote from the movie Step Brothers.

“Do you wanna go do random activities in the garage…did we just become best friends?” he wrote. “Merry Christmas!!!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bretteldredge