Brad Paisley Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry at His Concert

Country singer and songwriter, Brad Paisley took to social media Friday night after his concert at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina to share a heartfelt tribute for the late Troy Gentry.

God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Paying his respects during his Weekend Warrior World Tour, Paisley shared two snapshots to his Instagram — one of the stage with Gentry’s image, reading, “Troy Gentry, 1967-2017. RIP,” and another of Paisley taking his hat off to honor his memory.

Paisley captioned the images, “God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief.”

The 44-year-old country singer paid tribute to Gentry earlier in the day shortly after hearing the news, expressing his condolences on Twitter with the same message.

On Friday afternoon, Gentry, best known for the platinum-selling country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash at the Flying W. Airport ahead of his scheduled performance with fellow bandmate, Eddie Montgomery.

Gentry and another unidentified person were confirmed dead at the scene. His country music partner, Montgomery was not on the flight.

Fans of the platinum-selling duo were left stunned by the news. Gentry, 50 leaves behind a wife and two children. Details of the crash are unknown, but is currently under investigation.

