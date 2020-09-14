Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley to Donate 1 Million Meals Nationwide

✖

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are continuing to help those struggling with food insecurity, pledging to donate one million meals to people in need nationwide. Meal company Tiller & Hatch, which Paisley and Williams-Paisley co-founded, has partnered with Feeding America member food banks for the initiative, which was announced on Monday.

"We're on a mission to help those struggling with hunger and food insecurity," Paisley shared in a video with his wife. "Due to the pandemic, it's a real crisis." "Many people who never thought they'd need food assistance are now seeking it, meaning more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020 including 18 million children," Williams-Paisley added. "That's one in four children. It's heartbreaking."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Paisley shared that to help address the issue, Tiller & Hatch is embarking on a Million Meal Donation Tour in partnership with Feeding America. Trucks will be traveling the country and donating food to local food banks in 15 cities, handing out frozen Tiller & Hatch meals. The tour began last week in Detroit and will continue in cities including Houston, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

"I can't imagine worrying about where my kids' next meal would come from or putting them to bed hungry. It breaks my heart that anyone has to," Williams-Paisley wrote on Instagram. "For #HungerActionMonth our company @TillerandHatch has partnered with @FeedingAmerica for a Million Meal Donation Tour. More than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020, including 1 in 4 children. Help us help them. Visit tour.tillerandhatch.com to learn how. #EveryMealMatters."

See the Million Meal Donation Tour schedule below and visit tour.tillerandhatch.com for more information.

Sept. 8 - Detroit, MI (Gleaners Community Food Bank)

Sept. 10 - New York, NY (Food Bank for NYC)

Bethel Heights, AK (Northwest Arkansas Food Bank)

Sept. 11 - Nashville, TN (Second Harvest Food Bank)

Minneapolis, MN (Second Harvest MN)

Sept. 14 - St. Louis, MO (STL Food Bank)

Sept. 15 - Houston, TX (Houston Food Bank)

Sept. 16 - Los Angeles, CA (LA Regional Food Bank)

Cincinnati, OH (Freestore Foodbank Cincinnati)

Sept. 17 - Miami, FL (Feeding South Florida)

Lake Charles, LA (Second Harvest Food Bank)

Cleveland, OH (Greater Cleveland Food Bank)

Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Community Food Bank)

Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX (North Texas Food Bank)

Sept. 21 - Chicago, IL (Greater Chicago Food Depository)