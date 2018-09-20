Brad Paisley Dons Carrie Underwood’s Glitter Tears to ‘Cry Pretty’

The artwork for Carrie Underwood‘s new album, Cry Pretty, sees the singer don sparkling glitter tears under her eyes, and fans can now achieve the same look thanks to a new social media filter.

While plenty of fans have used the filter, Underwood’s famous friends have also gotten in on the act, including Brad Paisley, who uploaded an Instagram video of himself singing along to the album’s title track as glitter tears streamed down his face.

“Can’t cry pretty? We’ll just see about that,” he wrote. “I beg to differ – @carrieunderwood … I can #crypretty.”

Underwood clearly got a kick out of Paisley’s tears, reposting the video on her own Instagram page and writing, “Oooohhhh, @bradpaisley you make glitter tears look goooooood!”

She also joked on Twitter, “Lemme go re-write the song…”

Lemme go re-write the song… //t.co/vIgGmIVsGI — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 19, 2018

Paisley and Underwood have been friends for years, collaborating on Paisley’s “Remind Me” in 2011. The two have also co-hosted the CMA Awards for the past ten years, and will return for their eleventh go-round in November for the 2018 show.

One fan even had a suggestion for the duo’s upcoming hosting stint, commenting on Paisley’s video, “@bradpaisley are you going to pull the makeup out for the awards show too? That would be epic!”

The two will host the show on Nov. 14 and the awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty was released on Sept. 14, and the star will begin her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, shortly after giving birth to her second child.

“There’s a lot of really personal songs on this album,” Underwood recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “2017 was just, it was a year full of ups and downs for a lot of reasons, and a lot of reasons I’m not quite ready to talk about. But, I feel like it made its way. Life, when you’re writing, kind of makes its way into what you’re doing. I feel like this was the first or the most that I could really inject myself into what I was writing.

“I’ve always been good at writing stories about other people, and not so great writing about myself,” she added. “I felt like through all the ups and down of last year and the beginning of this year, I had to. That’s just what was on my mind and on my heart.”

