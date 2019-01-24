Brad Paisley Congratulates Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher on New Baby

Brad Paisley is speaking out after the birth of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s new baby, Jacob. The “Bucked Off” singer shared his congratulations, in his typical humorous way, on social media.

“Like I said, it’s a Willie! Er…a Jacob!” Paisley quipped. “Congratulations Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher & Isaiah”

Paisley’s joke was referring to the 2018 CMA Awards, when Paisley coerced Underwood into revealing the gender of her second child.

“Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint,” Paisley begged from stage. “Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?”

“Oh my gosh — Willie, it’s a Willie, okay!?” Underwood finally relented.

Paisley has been friends with both Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, for several years. The two superstars have co-hosted the CMA Awards every year since 2008. They also sang together, on Paisley’s multi-platinum 2011 duet, “Remind Me,” from his This is Country Music album, and Paisley remains one of Underwood’s biggest fans.

“I believe that some things are just meant to be … No one could have possibly known how talented she was in so many ways,” Paisley said at Underwood’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “It’s one thing to have a great voice. it’s another thing to captivate all of America on a TV show like [American Idol]. But that’s just the beginning of this amazing person.”

Underwood revealed on Wednesday, January 23, that her long-awaited second son had finally arrived.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” Underwood shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 23. “Life is good.”

Fisher also chimed in on his new son’s arrival, sharing a picture of the infant on Instagram.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” Fisher gushed. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond