Brad Paisley, Chris Daughtry and More to Perform at Dance Party to End Alzheimer’s

Brad Paisley, Chris Daughtry and Hunter Hayes are just a few of the celebrities who will perform at the third annual 2019 Dance Party to End ALZ, an initiative started by Paisley’s wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, to help fight Alzheimer’s.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be included in this years lineup,” Hayes told PopCulture.com. “I’ve seen what Alzheimer’s can do to the light inside of people I love and knowing that this event does so much work to bring light back and give hope for those who need it means the world.”

Williams-Paisley started the fundraiser after her own mother passed away in 2016, following a lengthy battle with dementia.

“We didn’t know it was officially Alzheimer’s until after she passed away,” the actress told Yahoo!. “There’s no way to definitively diagnose Alzheimer’s until after death.”

The Dance Party to End ALZ is ’80s themed, which means Hayes may not get a chance to perform any of his new music. The 27-year-old just released the first part of his latest project, Wild Blue, which is expected to be a trilogy.

“As soon as we wrote ‘Wild Blue,’ I went into every conversation or co-write with that idea in mind and it led to some of the most honest realizations about myself and how I approach love and relationships,” Hayes said on the Today Show when announcing the project (via Nash Country Daily). “I’m so thankful for this journey and the path it’s set me on personally and professionally.”

Ashley Campbell, daughter of country music icon Glen Campbell, who also had a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s before passing away in 2017, will perform. Other artists scheduled to appear at the event include REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, Shenandoah, Jamie O’Neal and Emily West with the Whiskey Wolves of the West.

Williams-Paisley chronicled her mother’s battle with the disease in the book, Where the Light Gets In. She will next appear in the film The Violent Heart, opposite Grace Van Patten and Mary J. Blige. The movie is scheduled for a 2020 release.

Other artists who have performed in the Dance Party to End ALZ include Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell and Chase Bryant.

The 2019 Dance Party to End ALZ will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Wildhorse Saloon. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. To find more information, or to make a donation, visit the event’s website.

