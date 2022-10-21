Conor Kennedy Reveals He Secretly Fought in Ukraine War

Conor Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, has revealed that he secretly fought in the Ukraine war. Taking to Instagram, Kennedy shared a photo of one of his friends, Nick, in full tactical gear. In the post's caption, Kennedy shared his story, noting that it had already been picked up so he wanted the public to hear from him first.

"I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action," Kennedy began. "Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day." He continued, "I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name. I didn't want my family or friends to worry, and I didn't want to be treated differently there. Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn't a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front."

Kennedy went on to share, "My time in Ukraine wasn't long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. l'll always owe them for their example. I know I'm lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again."

Sharing insight based on his personal experiences, Kennedy added, "This war, like all others, is horrific. The people I met were the bravest I have ever known. My fellow legionnaires – who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies – are true freedom fighters. As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn't a war between equals, it's a revolution."

Kennedy concluded his post, "This war will shape the fate of democracy in this century. There's more to say about its politics and the role of western governments there. For now, I'll only urge you to help in your personal capacity. Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can't be asked to act alone."