Bonnaroo: Kacey Musgraves Went Incognito to Support Husband Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves performed to a massive crowd at Bonnaroo on Saturday, but the star made sure to stop by one of the festival’s smaller stages to watch her husband, Ruston Kelly, perform earlier in the day.

The Texas native shared a few photos from Kelly’s set on her Instagram Story along with a trio of photos of herself traversing the festival grounds, which she did while wearing denim shorts, a white tank top and a Gucci sun hat.

She also slipped on a pair of large black sunglasses, though give her set’s massive popularity at the festival, it’s unlikely they helped her go fully incognito as she took in her husband’s show.

✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/eTp3vZpH7G — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 16, 2019

On Sunday, Kelly reflected on his performance, sharing that it took place on his six months sober anniversary, to which his wife responded with a series of hearts.

💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤 https://t.co/w0216hVDen — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 17, 2019

Kelly and Musgraves married in October 2017 after getting engaged in December 2016. The couple met at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café after Kelly performed during a writers’ round at the iconic venue, an establishment Musgraves admitted she rarely frequents.

“I had a friend who was playing it, and I thought, ‘Well…’ I didn’t go with anyone, and I was sitting by myself at a table,” the “Rainbow” singer previously recalled to Hits Daily Double. “Ruston played his first song, and I was just stunned by everything in it — the words, the melody, what he was saying. I was just sitting at this table, crying. When it was over, I went up and introduced myself. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t really ever do this, but here’s my number; I really wanna write with you.’”

A few months later, the two had an appointment to write, which Musgraves almost canceled.

“I just didn’t wanna go through trying to write with someone I didn’t really know,” she explained, though when Kelly arrived, things quickly changed.

“The second Ruston walked into my house, I felt like Dorothy when the colorized part happens in The Wizard of Oz,” she shared. “We didn’t even write a song. We just talked, and talked, and talked. He didn’t leave until like 3 am. It was the easiest, most natural thing in the world — and I didn’t want it to stop.”

