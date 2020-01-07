Bobby Bones’ ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ Episode Sets Air Date

We already knew Bobby Bones was appearing on an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, but now we know when it will air! According to All Access, the episode will air on Tuesday, Jan. 14, on the National Geographic station. Bones previously spoke to PopCulture.com about appearing on the reality TV show, admitting it took him pretty far out of his comfort zone.

“I don’t think I can say where we go yet, but, it’s up near, it’s cold. It’s almost where Santa Claus lives,” Bones revealed. “It sucked. It sucked. I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like cold weather and heights. And, guess what I did? Cold weather and heights. It was awesome. That guy, I was like, ‘What’s this, Bear?’ And I was nervous ’cause we had to spend the night in the woods alone. And I’m like, I’m supposed to stay in a tent with some dude I don’t even know? He’s the greatest!

“He Instagram messaged me yesterday,” he continued. “The commercials are running now. I’m super pumped that I got to be on the show ’cause everybody’s way more famous than me. So, when I went into it, I was like, I really have to take on every challenge head-on because I don’t wanna be the least famous and the worst. So, I can be the least famous, but, I wanna do one of the best. And, so, not to spoil it but I didn’t die.”

The Arkansas native is glad he challenged himself, but admits he was happy when the experience was over.

“It was two days, and they don’t tell you what you’re about to do, so, the whole time you feel like you’re about to die,” Bones recalled. “And they keep elevating the death. But, I had to eat something crazy and I almost died a couple times. But, I’m here and I loved it. It was really one of the best experiences of my life. It was crazy.”

Running Wild with Bear Grylls isn’t the only time Bones will appear on TV this year. He is also returning to serve as the in-house mentor on American Idol, joining the cast that includes judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. The show will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Check National Geographic‘s website for local listings for Bones’ episode.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Miller