Bobby Bones Recalls Most Dangerous Part of Filming ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’

Radio host Bobby Bones is opening up about the most dangerous part of filming his episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. The 39-year-old, who previously revealed he was terrified at certain parts of filming, now recalls a specific moment where he thought death might be imminent.

“We have, like, a 14 mile journey to go on over two days,” Bones shared on his The Bobby Bones Show. “Through the fjords, through the mountains, through the water. We had to get across a river. Because what happens is, this river was strong in the middle of it. And if I were to get swept away, I’d have went right off a cliff. I have this rope around my neck and my shoulder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And [people] are like, ‘Why are you wearing a rope around your neck and your shoulder?’ Because if I were to fall, and I were to get swept away? I had a rope around my neck to make sure I didn’t go die, basically. It was the hardest thing, but it was also the most fulfilling, because I felt like there were two times during this episode you’ll see on Tuesday that I thought maybe I might die.”

Bones previously divulged that his episode was shot in Norway, and combined two of his biggest dislikes.

“It sucked,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “It sucked. I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like cold weather and heights. And, guess what I did? Cold weather and heights. It was awesome. That guy, I was like, ‘What’s this, Bear?’ And I was nervous ’cause we had to spend the night in the woods alone. And I’m like, I’m supposed to stay in a tent with some dude I don’t even know? He’s the greatest!”

The Arkansas native hasn’t shared all of the details of his experience, including the weird food he was forced to consume.

“It was two days, and they don’t tell you what you’re about to do, so, the whole time you feel like you’re about to die,” Bones recounted. “And they keep elevating the death. But, I had to eat something crazy and I almost died a couple times. But, I’m here and I loved it. It was really one of the best experiences of my life. It was crazy.”

Bones’ Running Wild with Bear Grylls episode airs on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Check National Geographic for local listings.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz