Bobby Bones to Join Cast of ‘American Idol’

Bobby Bones is joining American Idol! The famed radio host shared the news on his Twitter page this morning.

“Finally I get to say something,” Bones shared. “I’m joining American Idol this season. I will be the mentor to all top 24 contestants. And I appreciate you guys for letting it happen.”

Later, Bones shared another tweet of himself on the Idol set, saying “Just so you know it’s official … here I am in a T-shirt that’s slightly too big for me. Standing next to an American Idol logo! Gets no more official than that. Excited to be joining the show! Thanks

American Idol also shared the good news in their own tweet, saying “@mrBobbyBones is joining #AmericanIdol to work with our Top 24 contestants this season!”

“I just feel like it’s too good to be true,” Bones told the Statesman earlier this month (quote via Austin360.com). “I never thought I would get a call back. Then they called about two months ago and said, ‘We really think this could be something for you.’ … A couple days ago they confirmed it, they want me to do it.”

“It’s tough for me to even describe it,” he continued. “(But I do) bring something different to the show, meaning I’ve worked in a lot of different formats and these singers are going to be singing a lot of different things. I think I’ll bring perspective to that side of it instead of being another singer or another artist. I’ve done a little artist-ing and a little singing and a little breaking of new talent and a lot of radio. I’ve been on both sides of the microphone.”

Bones is the host of The Bobby Bones Show, syndicated on more than 100 stations, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app. In 2016, he wrote the book, Bare Bones, I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book, which became a New York Times best-seller.

He will join an all-star cast of Idol judges including Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Season 16 of American Idol, which will premiere on March 11 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter/mrBobbyBones