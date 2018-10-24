Bobby Bones Reveals Hidden Talent He Will Debut on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bobby Bones and his pro dancing partner, Sharna Burgess, were safe this week, dancing to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Although the radio host doesn’t reveal what what he and Burgess will dance to for this week’s Halloween-themed episode, he does hint that he will perform one of his hidden talents.

“I used to work maintenance on a golf course,” Bones captioned a video on social media, while singing “Monster Mash.” “That’s how I learned to juggle. Next week, I’ll be juggling on national TV . Looks like I’m juggling these odd-shaped pumpkins in the opening of next week’s Dancing With The Stars! So gotta start practicing . And figured I’d sing you a good ol Halloween song while I’m at it.”

Bones and Burgess only earned a 21 out of 30 for their high-energy performance, but Burgess praised Bones for all of the work he put into the dance.

“Says it all really,” Burgess wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the two on the dance floor. “@mrbobbybones you were the most graceful and elegant we’ve seen you all season and I’m so proud of you. Thank you for working with so much passion and commitment, I cannot ask for more. Let’s do it all again, COS WE MADE IT THROUGH!!!! Everyone please vote, we need you, it’s getting tougher out there and your support means the world to us.”

Bones has openly admitted he is dating someone, even discussing it on his widely-popular iHeartRadio show. But although the 38-year-old isn’t offering up any names, out of respect for the wishes of the other person, Bones and Burgess have had rumors swirl since Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars began that they were romantically linked.

“Listen, you’re gonna ask if we’re together. We’re together every day working hard… for hours,” Bones said in a video for The Bobby Bones Show. “And I think for me, the greatest part of it is we work together and she is my teacher and I feel like a toddler and a kindergartner. Because I’m learning a lot — I’m learning two plus two. Sometimes we get into the multiplication tables.”

“But then we get to spend some time afterwards where we get to be humans. And I’ve really found someone that I think is just awesome. So that’s where we are right now, just working,” Bones added. “And we have the same goal and we hope that at the end of this we’re holding the mirror ball, man.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tara Ziemba