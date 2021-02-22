Blake Shelton Trolls Luke Bryan Over His Underwear Commercial

✖

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, first starred in a commercial for Jockey in August 2020, and the ad recently ran during Super Bowl LV. During an interview with CMT’s Cody Alan, Blake Shelton took the opportunity to troll his friend's latest advertising venture, responding with his trademark humor when Alan asked him, "Does the thought of Luke Bryan in underwear disgust you?"

"Well, it is disgusting, but it’s not surprising," Shelton replied. "Luke just seems like one of those guys that walks around his house in his underwear all day with pee stains on them. He just seems like that kind of guy, doesn’t he? If he doesn’t have to put clothes on, he probably doesn’t." When Alan pointed out that Caroline was also in the commercial, Shelton admitted that her presence made the spot more bearable.

"Caroline in her underwear doesn’t sound as disgusting to me," he joked. "That’s just me, though." Alan agreed, "I’m gay, and it sounds better to me!" Shelton himself has had his own underwear commercials on the small screen, starring in spots for Gildan in 2015.

Bryan and Caroline's first commercial begins with Bryan sitting on the couch watching television as Caroline comes in and tells him he just received some new pieces for the Jockey shoot.

"Are you nervous?" she asks him. "Am I nervous?" he scoffs back, "I've been working out." As Caroline shows her husband his deliveries, he declares one pair his "go-to" before Caroline holds up a pair she loves. "I know you like me in them," he says before his grin is erased by a pair of thong underwear. "This is a prank, is what that is," he says before Caroline slingshots the underwear at him. "'Bout took my eye out with that dental floss!"

Along with the Bryans, Shelton also had a commercial air during the Super Bowl this year when he starred in a T-Mobile spot with Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine. "Of all the things that I've been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don't know that my phone has ever erupted — I mean my phone was smoking last night," the "Minimum Wage" singer told Entertainment Weekly. "You realize, 'Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.' I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it's confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game."