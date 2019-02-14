Blake Shelton Reveals Sweet Present Gwen Stefani Bought Him for Valentine’s Day

Blake Shelton received a sweet present from his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani – a big cookie! The “Turnin’ Me On” singer shared the picture on Twitter.

Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! I hope you have a @gwenstefani in your life.. pic.twitter.com/A8bZTuGLva — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 14, 2019

“Happy Valentine’s Day everybody!” Shelton wrote, showing a photo of a giant cookie with the words “Gwen Loves Blake” written on the cookie. “I hope you have a [Gwen Stefani] in your life.”

The couple, who met while they were both serving as coaches on The Voice, began dating in 2015, and have been dodging engagement rumors almost since they went public with their relationship. Although they have yet to announce plans to tie the knot, both Shelton and Stefani, who had both just gone through divorces prior to their romance, seem committed to staying in the relationship.

“I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” Stefani said on the TODAY show. “I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special.”

Shelton had only been divorced from Miranda Lambert for a few months when he began dating Stefani. Although Lambert was his second marriage, the 42-year-old isn’t afraid to eventually walk down the aisle again.

“Of course I would,” Shelton said on Sunday TODAY. “My God. You’ve got to keep taking a stab at life. I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

“I’m at a point in my life where time is as valuable as anything, and having it with my family and with Gwen, and her kids,” Shelton added. “What’s important to you at this age starts to change. I’ve had my time, and I’m so lucky and I’m so grateful for it.”

Shelton also became a parental figure to Stefani’s three sons with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, which he says was an unexpected bonus to dating Stefani.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton acknowledged. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur