Blake Shelton Shares Super Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Special Lady' Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and received a special tribute from boyfriend Blake Shelton. Throughout the day, Stefani shared clips from her birthday party at her home, where her family gathered to celebrate. Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after they first coached on The Voice together. She is returning to the show for Season 19, which kicks off on Oct. 19 on NBC.

"It’s a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday [Stefani], I’d write a song for you every single day if I could," Shelton wrote, alongside a photo of the two together in a field. Stefani, who turned 51, shared an old childhood photo on Instagram and thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. Her post became a venue for other happy birthday wishes, including some from other stars. "Love you Gwen... Happy Birthday incredible woman," Heidi Klum wrote. "Happy happy bday!!!" Caroline Bryan, the wife of Luke Bryan, wrote.

Stefani and Shelton have been recording together frequently during the coronavirus pandemic. Their latest single is "Happy Anywhere," which was released in July. They also released a music video, made up of home movies filmed by Stefani's brother Todd. He quarantined with the couple in Oklahoma over the summer. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Shelton said he became a "video camera geek" recently, but still did not know how it worked. That's where Todd came in to help.

Despite the homemade feel of the video, Shelton said it was one of his favorites. "We decided we were going to release another single, even though we weren't touring or anything, and of course you need to have a video out," the singer told DeGeneres. "Gwen has these fives years worth of home videos on her phone, so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few setups of us singing the song, and he edited that thing and then put the video together, and it ends up being maybe my favorite video I've ever had. It's just so honest and real, you know?"

As for Stefani, she said quarantining with Shelton and her three sons has been a "magical" experience. In a first-look video for the new Voice season, Stefani said the family spent more time together than they ever could before. "We did do a lot of fun stuff. We did a lot of cooking," she explained. "I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."